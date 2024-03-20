Who says I am out of race: Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The dispute between two Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders including former MP Chandrakant Khaire and the leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve seems to have not ended. Instead, it is growing each day. Both the leaders are firm on their demand of contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad Constituency.

Earlier, it was considered that the dispute would end when it was put up before the party leader Uddhav Thackeray and veteran leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Danve has made it clear that he is not out of the race and sticks to the demand of seeking nomination from the local constituency.

It may be noted that Thackeray halted in the city on Tuesday night. He was on his way to address a public meeting in Buldhana on Wednesday. Hence he left the city today at noon. Before leaving he held a meeting with Khaire, Danve, Mahanagar Pramukh Kishanchand Tanwani, and others.

When asked about the meeting held over the nomination in front of Thackeray, Danve said, “ There was no such discussion. However, I would like to make it clear that I am still a claimant. I had not withdrawn my claim of contesting the election from the local constituency.”

The cold war between Khaire and Danve is underway since the inauguration of the party’s campaigning office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Both of them were called at Matoshri (Mumbai) to settle the dispute.

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut said, “There is no controversy in the Aurangabad Constituency. Seeking a nomination is not a crime. The list of aspirants is huge in all the constituencies. There is no dispute between Danve and Khaire. The party has made Danve leader of the opposition which is the biggest post. Through this platform, he is taking the government to task.” The Shinde group’s MLA Sanjay Shirsaat had mentioned of an earthquake in the political arena. It would have been wise if he had spoken about the earthquake would have taken place, Raut lamented.