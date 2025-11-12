Who will get a permanent job at GMCH?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time since 1956, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) held a direct recruitment process for 357 Class IV (Group D) posts this August. A total of 32,740 candidates had applied for these posts. Everyone is now eagerly awaiting the results and wondering who will finally secure a permanent job at GMCH.

When GMCH was first established in 1956, Class IV employees were recruited directly. Since then, no direct recruitment process for these positions had taken place. After a long gap of 69 years, the opportunity finally came this year.

The exams were conducted on August 25, 26, and 28 across 12 centres in the state.

The results of this recruitment process are expected to be declared within the next 15 days, according to dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre.

It is believed that this recruitment will make patient services at GMCH more efficient, faster, and stronger.

Which posts are being filled?

At the Government Medical College, the vacant positions include:

30 Class IV employees and equivalent posts

2 female attendants (aaya)

7 gardeners

18 laboratory attendants

At the Government Medical College and Hospital, the posts to be filled are:

285 Class IV employees and equivalent posts

1 midwife (daya)

1 boiler operator

1 waterman

2 dressers

4 gardeners

6 barbers

Results in 15 days

“The results of the Class IV employee recruitment exam will be declared within the next 15 days. Soon, GMCH will have the required manpower available.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, dean, GMCH