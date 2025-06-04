Whose death, whose search?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the first five months of 2025, authorities recovered 131 unidentified bodies across city, district, and railway jurisdictions in city a notable rise from last year. Most victims are male, with only 10.69% female. Identification remains difficult due to decomposition, lack of documents, and limited resources.

Many cases result from family disputes, failed relationships, and mental health issues, with victims often leaving home and dying alone, sometimes by suicide.

Causes: Alcohol intoxication, accidents, extramarital affairs, debt, and mental health pressures.

Division Jan Feb Mar Apr May Total

City3428926

District2056114

Railways121714232591

Total1721213735131

Bodies found in remote areas are often badly decomposed or mutilated, delaying visual identification until forensic tests are done. Police use tattoos, clothing, ID cards, and personal items to aid identification, with names and villages inked on bodies sometimes providing key clues.