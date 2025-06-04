Whose death, whose search?
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 4, 2025 23:20 IST2025-06-04T23:20:08+5:302025-06-04T23:20:08+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In the first five months of 2025, authorities recovered 131 unidentified bodies across city, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In the first five months of 2025, authorities recovered 131 unidentified bodies across city, district, and railway jurisdictions in city a notable rise from last year. Most victims are male, with only 10.69% female. Identification remains difficult due to decomposition, lack of documents, and limited resources.
Many cases result from family disputes, failed relationships, and mental health issues, with victims often leaving home and dying alone, sometimes by suicide.
Causes: Alcohol intoxication, accidents, extramarital affairs, debt, and mental health pressures.
Division Jan Feb Mar Apr May Total
City3428926
District2056114
Railways121714232591
Total1721213735131
Bodies found in remote areas are often badly decomposed or mutilated, delaying visual identification until forensic tests are done. Police use tattoos, clothing, ID cards, and personal items to aid identification, with names and villages inked on bodies sometimes providing key clues.