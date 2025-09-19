Why are children getting heart disease?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Kolhapur, a 10-year-old boy recently died of a cardiac arrest. The rising incidence of heart disease at such a young age has become a matter of serious concern for parents. Factors like stress, smoking, or alcohol are not applicable here, so why are children increasingly affected by heart disease? Experts express concern.

Heart disease rising among children

According to doctors, cases of heart disease in children below 15 years of age have doubled across Maharashtra and the country in the past five years. Some cases are due to congenital defects, while others are linked to lifestyle factors. In children, genetics, poor diet, obesity, fast food, energy drinks, and lack of physical activity are considered major reasons.

Genetic and congenital heart disease

Some children are born with defects in heart valves or blood vessels. If there is a family history of heart disease, the risk increases further. In such cases, regular cardiac screening of children becomes essential.

Obesity, junk food, energy drinks – dangerous

Fast food, packaged snacks, diets high in sugar, salt, and fat, along with cold drinks and energy drinks, raise cholesterol and blood pressure. All these put extra strain on the heart.

Nutritional deficiencies

Deficiency of calcium, iron, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids affects the heart and blood vessels. Low consumption of milk, pulses, vegetables, and fruits leads to various health problems.

Reduced physical activity, less outdoor play

Due to mobile phones, TV, and video games, children are staying away from outdoor sports. Lack of daily physical movement is becoming a key cause of heart disease.

Symptoms in children

Persistent tiredness, breathlessness while playing, chest pain, palpitations, bluish discolouration of lips or face and sudden fainting. If these symptoms are observed, immediate consultation with a pediatrician or cardiologist is advised.

What precautions should be taken?

Balanced home-cooked meals

At least one hour of daily physical activity

Restricted screen time (TV, mobile)

Avoiding junk food and energy drinks

Annual health check-ups, blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring

Regular treatment if congenital heart defects are present.

Do not ignore symptoms

Cardiologist Dr Rohit Walse said, “If children avoid playing, get frightened by loud sounds, feel dizzy or breathless due to noise or exertion, parents must not neglect these signs. Timely medical consultation is crucial.”