Why are innocent citizens dying on a 200-foot-wide road?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The road from Padegaon to Sharanapur Phata has been a death trap for years. From time to time, innocent citizens lose their lives on this heavily trafficked road. The municipal corporation had widened the road to a massive 200 feet, and 857 properties were demolished on July 3 and 4. Yet, accidents continue unabated. On Saturday night, Professor Dr. Ram Mane and his wife, Advocate Ratnamala Mane, who practices at the bench, died in a hit-and-run on Padegaon Road. This tragedy sent shockwaves through the academic, legal, and student communities.

The incident raises serious questions: Who is responsible? Even though the tender for work on Padegaon Road has been finalized, why has the work not yet started? Numerous such questions are emerging in the aftermath.

A heavily populated, Single-lane road

Several residential settlements have developed between Padegaon and Sharanapur Phata. The population in this area exceeds 30,000 to 40,000 people. Padegaon Road is the only road connecting these settlements, and traffic volume has increased tremendously. Yet the road remains single-lane. For example, any vehicle heading from Padegaon to the Sarosh School area must take a risky turn, putting lives in danger.

This hazardous situation has existed for 15 years, but the Public Works Department has shown little interest in addressing the problem. On this road, two to three serious accidents occur every month. Despite this, the government has taken no preventive measures. Except for the Padegaon crematorium, there are no speed breakers, and the road is dark at night, increasing the risk of accidents. The road has not even been divided with medians or converted into a one-way route.

No officials at the accident site

On Sunday, the day after the Mane couple’s death, no government officials or staff visited the accident site. Residents say that authorities did not even assess why the accident happened or explore possible measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The situation highlights long-standing negligence and the urgent need for safety interventions on Padegaon Road.