Why did water accumulate in Naregaon, Satara-Deolai after the downpour? There is no provision for water drainage in the new residential areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year, the city and its surroundings are experiencing rainfall similar to cloudbursts. Last month, heavy waterlogging occurred in various residential areas of Naregaon, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. On the night of Friday, 19 September, there was another heavy downpour in the Padegaon to Satara-Deolai belt. As a result, water accumulated in several residential areas of Satara-Deolai. There is no proper arrangement for water drainage in case of heavy rainfall. In the old city, waterlogging does not occur due to small and large drains. This problem is becoming serious in newly developed residential areas around the city.

On Friday night at 8 PM, heavy rain fell in the city and its surroundings. In the Padegaon area, rainfall of up to 100 mm was recorded. The rain was similar to a cloudburst. Water accumulated in residential areas like Pedhenagar and Amen Chowk. Water entered many houses, and fire brigade personnel had to pump it out. Similar conditions were observed in Satara-Deolai. In areas behind MIT College, Nishant Park, Renukamata Kaman to Chate School, water accumulated up to 2–3 feet. In Sangramnagar, Aloknagar, and Vinayak Park, the situation was even worse. Cars standing outside were half-submerged. In case of sudden heavy rain, there is no provision for water drainage in these areas. Many construction developers have diverted natural drains, and some have even removed them completely. The consequences are now visible.

Encroachments in the Sukhna riverbed

Last month, cloudburst-like rainfall occurred in areas like Naregaon, Chauka, Sawangi, etc. As a result, water accumulated more than 3 feet in several residential areas of Naregaon. Residents of Naregaon and surrounding areas suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees. Encroachments in this area have also increased significantly. The Sukhna riverbed has been drastically reduced. Water from the riverbed is entering the residential areas. This is the third time this has happened, yet the authorities are still not taking action.

Storm water drains are the only solution

Natural drains have almost disappeared in the new residential areas around the city. These are the consequences. The municipal corporation should construct storm water drains to allow water to flow out of the urban settlements. Proper arrangements should be made to ensure water is drained out efficiently.

—M.D. Sonwane, Retired City Engineer, Municipal Corporation