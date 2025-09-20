Why doesn’t city get uninterrupted power?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The question of why Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city does not get uninterrupted electricity still remains unanswered. Residents experience at least one power outage every 24 hours. If it rains, then a power cut is certain, and when the supply will be restored there is no guarantee. This has left citizens frustrated with the functioning of MSEDCL.

Be it summer or monsoon, sudden power cuts have become routine. Sometimes it’s under the pretext of repairs, other times due to faults. As soon as a mild rain shower falls, people say, “Now the power will go out.” Even though MSEDCL has carried out capacity-enhancement works on power transformers in various parts of the city, the situation has not improved.

On Friday evening, heavy rainfall damaged the electrical system, plunging several parts of the city into darkness. Areas such as Railway Station, Cantonment, Samadhan Colony, Main Power House, and Ghati substations suffered internal supply cuts. After the rain and winds subsided, MSEDCL engineers and staff carried out urgent repair work, said the company.

Trouble continued the next day

On Saturday, areas like Deolai, Maulinagar, Naiknagar, and Khadi Road faced four outages in a single day. Citizens tried contacting MSEDCL, but no one answered calls. In the evening, a wireman informed them that a 33 KV line had snapped again. With many tall buildings in these areas, lift services stopped, causing hardship to the elderly, residents complained.

“No frequent outages anywhere”

“There are no frequent outages anywhere in the city. If such cases are occurring, they should be brought to our notice, and immediate action will be taken. On Friday, there was heavy rainfall in some parts, which disrupted supply. However, by 8.30 pm, power was restored to 90 pc of the affected areas. Only the Beed Bypass area took more time,” said MSEDCL superintending engineer (Urban Division), Manish Thakre.