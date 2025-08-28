Why is every file forwarded to civic chief?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Various development works are underway in the city through the municipal corporation. However, problems arising during these works are neither resolved by the concerned junior engineers nor by the city engineer. Instead, administrator G Sreekanth himself has to intervene every time. Even the most trivial complaints end up on his table. This has raised the question in his own mind, “What exactly are the civic officials doing?” In a recent meeting, Sreekanth instructed the heads of departments to solve issues themselves rather than passing everything on to him.

Currently, works related to drainage, roads, and other projects are ongoing. Many times, contractors raise complaints directly in meetings with the administrator. Only after that do officials act on his orders, which leads to a waste of time. Therefore, from now on, each department head must establish direct communication with contractors, understand their difficulties, and resolve them. Only in the case of serious issues should matters be escalated to the administrator’s level, Sreekanth told officials during Thursday’s review meeting.