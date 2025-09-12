Why new works in GMCH’s surgical building? Only essential repairs to be prioritized now

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new 12 floors surgical building is set to be constructed at GMCH at a cost of ₹710.25 crore. Despite this, the Public Works Department (PWD) is preparing to spend money on new works in the existing surgical building. However, the hospital administration has decided that from now on, only essential works will be given priority.

The current surgical building, built 55 years ago, has become unsafe. A structural audit conducted by the PWD has reported that the building will not remain in use for more than five more years. The foundation-laying ceremony for the new surgical building is scheduled for September 17. Meanwhile, the PWD had prepared plans for works costing several lakhs in the existing surgical building. But the hospital administration has taken the stance that only proposals for essential works should be forwarded.

Only essential works

“No major works will now be proposed in the existing surgical building. Priority will only be given to essential works related to patient care, such as maintenance and repairs of toilets, ward upkeep, and prevention of leakages.”

– Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH

Photo caption:

The existing surgical building at GMCH.