Why pay electricity bills for darkouts?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Satara area, especially near the MIT premises and in the Vighnaharta Colony in front of the MSEDCL office, the power entity is only focused on collecting electricity bills but fails to provide consistent power supply. Electricity disruptions are frequent, particularly during working hours, causing great inconvenience to residents and business owners. The situation of power hide-n-seek in many areas of the old city is also frequent.

On Wednesday morning, MSEDCL sent a schedule via message, but it was not followed.

Though the company sends messages about when electricity will go off and return, the information is often inaccurate, disrupting people’s planning. Local business owners are questioning why incorrect messages are sent in the first place.

Even during festive times like Diwali, people are forced to stay in the dark. Citizens have complained that when they visit the MSEDCL office to report issues, no staff is available to attend to them. On Tuesday as well, the power supply was not continuous, and on Wednesday, the entire day passed without electricity, reported residents like Santosh Girdhari, Ramesh Sonawane, and Pratap Kulkarni.

Old city also complaints of darkness

Angry residents of many areas in old city like Roshan Gate, Aurangabad Times Colony, Younus Colony, S T Colony etc have also grieved that the whims of MSEDCL is posing inconvenience to them as they are coerced to stay in dark or without power for hours at a stretch for 3-4 times every day for past many weeks. The complaints are also not falling on deaf ears of the concerned power authorities.