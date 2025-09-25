Why should entire Ph D admission process not be cancelled?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y.G. Khobragade, has asked why the entire admission process should not be cancelled due to shortcomings in the Ph D admission process.

The Court directed the chairman of the RRC Committee and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BAMU to submit a detailed explanation within two weeks. It also issued a notice to the Pro-VC, making him a respondent in the case.

It was stated in the court orders that all students who participated in the PhD admission process be made respondents and that notices be served to them. The next hearing on the petitions is scheduled for October 16. Notably, 3,825 candidates have registered for PhD admissions this year.

What are petitions about?

Several students who failed to secure admission to PhD programmes across various subjects at the university have filed petitions in the HC bench. The petitioners are represented by advocates Mahesh Bhosale, Neha Kamble, Shirish Kamble and Bakal Patil.

The petitioners have pointed out the following shortcomings:

--The 50:50 ratio between Exempted Category and Entrance Category students was not maintained. Admissions were granted in unequal proportions.

--Admissions were granted to students with lower marks, while some higher-scoring candidates were left out.

--Reservation policy was not properly followed.

--Fellowship holders were not given priority as required.

University’s response

Representing the university, adv. Sambhaji Tope informed the court that there are four streams and 42 subjects for PhD admissions. Each subject has a PhD guide, and students are admitted under their supervision. Admissions are given based on reservation policy, merit and available seats.

However, the petitioners have objected to alleged deviations from these norms. The university has formed a three-member committee to probe the shortcomings, whose report is expected within 5–6 days. Once the report is received, it will be presented to the Management Council, which will then make an appropriate decision.