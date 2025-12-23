Why should the government not be held responsible for accidents and compensation if the highway is not repaired?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has sought an explanation from the government as to why it should not be held responsible for accidents and compensation if immediate and quality repairs are not carried out on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar highway.

While hearing a public interest litigation filed by adv Anand Rajkumar Bangar, a bench comprising justice Vibha Kankanwadi and justice Hiten Venegaonkar issued this warning to the government on December 22.

This is the government’s duty

The bench observed that bad roads not only increase accidents but also cause serious health problems, especially back pain. Providing proper roads and ensuring their maintenance in the future is the duty of the state, the court reminded. However, the bench expressed displeasure that the government’s affidavit did not clearly assure the provision of proper roads.

Advocate Bangar requested that highway users be exempted from paying toll until the condition of the road improves. Questioning why toll should be paid if facilities are not provided, the bench sought answers from the authorities. The court also expressed displeasure over the “patchwork” repairs carried out after its order dated November 12, 2025, stating that such superficial repairs only create accident-prone conditions. It noted that patchwork is particularly dangerous for two-wheelers and that failure to follow proper standards amounts to wastage of public funds.

The Centre was represented by adv Sarvadnya, the state government by additional government pleader Subhash Tambe, and the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation by adv Suhas Urgunde.