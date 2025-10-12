Why sweat over Faral?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Diwali just a few days away, many women are busy preparing for the festival buying clothes for children, shopping for decorations, and then making traditional faral. “How will I manage everything? I’m completely overwhelmed!” such conversations are commonly heard among women these days. But why take the stress of making faral at home when ready-made options are available? Now you can devote more time to shopping for clothes and decorations because faral can be conveniently bought readymade.

A walk through the market reveals the delicious aroma of faral wafting from sweet shops, naturally drawing customers in. At present, sweet makers are preparing faral items on a large scale. Alongside them, religious and social organizations have also joined in, offering tasty faral prepared on a “no profit, no loss” basis.

Although the prices haven’t increased much compared to last year, there’s a noticeable difference between faral prepared by commercial sweet makers and that made by religious or social organizations. On Sunday, as customers bought ready-made faral along with their other festive purchases, thousands of kilograms of snacks were sold across the city in a single day.

Who’s buying ready-made Faral?

Working women, especially those employed in government, semi-government, banking, and private sectors are opting for ready-made faral as they lack the time to prepare it themselves. For them, purchasing ready-made snacks has become the preferred way to celebrate Diwali.

General prices at sweet shops

Type of Faral

Price (per kg/piece)

Corn Chivda

₹300

Roasted Poha Chivda

₹300

Satori

₹40 (per piece)

Pure Ghee Besan/Rava Ladoo

₹560

Karanji

₹640

Shankarpale

₹280

Chirote

₹500

Anarse

₹480

Chakli

₹360

Prices at Religious and Social Organizations (No Profit–No Loss Basis)

Type

Price (per kg)

Corn Poha

₹260

Masala Shev

₹280

Ratlami Shev

₹280

Poha Chivda

₹260

Salted Peanuts

₹300

Kaju Katli

₹900

Mysore Pak

₹900

Balushahi

₹500

Besan Barfi

₹500

Religious and social organizations are preparing ready-made faral and sweets on a “no profit, no loss” basis this Diwali.