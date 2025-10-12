Why sweat over Faral?
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 12, 2025 22:50 IST2025-10-12T22:50:07+5:302025-10-12T22:50:07+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar With Diwali just a few days away, many women are busy preparing for the ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
With Diwali just a few days away, many women are busy preparing for the festival buying clothes for children, shopping for decorations, and then making traditional faral. “How will I manage everything? I’m completely overwhelmed!” such conversations are commonly heard among women these days. But why take the stress of making faral at home when ready-made options are available? Now you can devote more time to shopping for clothes and decorations because faral can be conveniently bought readymade.
A walk through the market reveals the delicious aroma of faral wafting from sweet shops, naturally drawing customers in. At present, sweet makers are preparing faral items on a large scale. Alongside them, religious and social organizations have also joined in, offering tasty faral prepared on a “no profit, no loss” basis.
Although the prices haven’t increased much compared to last year, there’s a noticeable difference between faral prepared by commercial sweet makers and that made by religious or social organizations. On Sunday, as customers bought ready-made faral along with their other festive purchases, thousands of kilograms of snacks were sold across the city in a single day.
Who’s buying ready-made Faral?
Working women, especially those employed in government, semi-government, banking, and private sectors are opting for ready-made faral as they lack the time to prepare it themselves. For them, purchasing ready-made snacks has become the preferred way to celebrate Diwali.
General prices at sweet shops
Type of Faral
Price (per kg/piece)
Corn Chivda
₹300
Roasted Poha Chivda
₹300
Satori
₹40 (per piece)
Pure Ghee Besan/Rava Ladoo
₹560
Karanji
₹640
Shankarpale
₹280
Chirote
₹500
Anarse
₹480
Chakli
₹360
Prices at Religious and Social Organizations (No Profit–No Loss Basis)
Type
Price (per kg)
Corn Poha
₹260
Masala Shev
₹280
Ratlami Shev
₹280
Poha Chivda
₹260
Salted Peanuts
₹300
Kaju Katli
₹900
Mysore Pak
₹900
Balushahi
₹500
Besan Barfi
₹500
Caption:
Religious and social organizations are preparing ready-made faral and sweets on a “no profit, no loss” basis this Diwali.Open in app