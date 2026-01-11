Why was Akashvani chowk opened? Election commission seeks explanation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Akashvani Chowk on Jalna Road, the city’s lifeline, was opened to the public on Friday, January 9, causing traffic congestion and frustration for thousands. Lokmat Times reported the issue over the weekend. On Sunday, sources said the State Election Commission sought clarification from police and municipal authorities on why the chowk was opened and whether political pressure influenced the decision.

Vehicles from Jawahar Colony toward Trimurti Chowk had to detour via Seven Hills, though citizens had demanded the chowk be opened for months. Police had kept it closed for safety, reopening it after 10 pm without incidents. Shinde Sena candidates reportedly requested leaders to open it, and police complied on Friday, resulting in massive jams from Seven Hills to Mondhanaka in both directions. Citizens demand it be closed again, but police, mindful of upcoming elections, are reluctant. Lokmat Times has continuously reported on whether the chowk could be managed differently to reduce traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

Election commission takes note

The Election Commission requested reports from the Police Commissioner and municipal administrator. G. Sreekanth said no official written notice had been received yet.