Widening of Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshatrawadi road begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Town Planning section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) carried out a marking on Wednesday for the 60-meter-wide road at Mahanubhav Ashram, Kanchanwadi, and Nakshatrawadi on Paithan Road. During this process, it was found that there are more than 350 small and large encroachments in the area. The municipal corporation has appealed to property owners to voluntarily remove these encroachments as per the markings.

The municipal administration has decided to widen the major roads in the city. Accordingly, action was first taken on Beed Bypass Road. Then, work started at Mukundwadi on Jalna Road and will continue up to Cambridge Chowk. On Wednesday, the marking was done on Paithan Road. Early in the morning, Deputy Engineer (Town Planning section) Shivaji Lokhande, Engineer Sachin Kumawat, and Ward Officer Archana Rajput arrived at the location with their staff. They marked out the road to be 60 meters wide — which is 196 feet. A team of ex-servicemen was also present, so the marking staff faced no opposition. Earlier too, the CSMC had appealed via a public address system for residents to remove encroachments voluntarily.

Sources said that the road on Paithan Road would be widened by 30 meters on both the left and right sides. Both the old and new development plans show the road as 60 meters wide.

More than 25 permanent structures

As per the markings done on Wednesday, around 350 small and large encroachments are affected. Among them, over 25 are permanent constructions, while the rest are temporary ones. To avoid damage or loss, traders and residents have been urged to voluntarily remove their encroachments, sources said.