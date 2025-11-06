Wife files case against husband, in-laws for harassment and affair

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old woman from Samtanagar, Waluj, has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of physical and mental harassment, assault, and threats.

The woman, identified as Komal Kharat, also alleged that her husband is involved in an extramarital affair. Komal married Mahendra Kharat in 2008. She stated that their marriage was peaceful for two years, but her husband and in-laws soon began abusing and humiliating her. Komal alleged that Mahendra spends his earnings on another woman while pressuring her to bring money from her parents for household expenses. She further claimed that Mahendra often brought the woman home late at night and threw her and their children out of the house. Her in-laws, Machhindra Madhav Kharat and Latabai, allegedly supported his actions and added to her distress. Despite multiple attempts by relatives to resolve the issue, Komal said the harassment continued. Waluj police have registered a case and launched an investigation.