Wife, lover try to murder husband in sleep

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A women and her lover allegedly tried to murder her husband in his sleep, seeing him as an obstacle to their affair at the Padegaon area.. The attack took place around 1 am on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Shila Khalapure (36) of Komalnagar and her lover Raju Khaire of Paithankheda village. Cantonment police have booked both for attempted murder based on a complaint by the victim, Suresh Khalapure (42), an auto-rickshaw driver. Suresh returned home late after work, had dinner with his children, and went to bed. Around 1 am, Shila allegedly let Raju into the house. As Suresh slept, the duo tried to strangle him with a scarf. Jolted awake, he fell off the bed. Raju reportedly pinned him down and tried to smother him with a pillow while Shila held his hands. Sensing danger, Suresh screamed. To hide his cries, the accused had earlier increased the TV volume. The children were reportedly made to wait outside in the rickshaw. Hearing the commotion, the landlord knocked on the door. Shila fled through the back door, but Suresh managed to restrain Raju until neighbors rushed in and caught him. Locals thrashed Raju before handing him over to the police. PSI Nagve is leading the investigation.