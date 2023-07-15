Wife, others get anticipatory bail in husband’s suicide case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District and sessions Judge S M Agarkar granted conditional anticipatory bail to the wife and other accused on the bond of Rs 25,000 each in the case of abetting husband for suicide. The accused have been identified as Priti Sagar Bedwal (wife), Sagar Padmasingh Lalchote, Sakshi Sagar Lalchote, and Alka Padmasingh Lalchote. Adv Prakash Untwal appeared for all four accused.

According to a complaint lodged by Akash Bedwal, brother of the deceased Sagar Premsingh Bedwal (26), Sagar was married to Priti on May 8, 2021, and both were living at Bajajnagar. Priti used to frequently quarrel with Sagar over family issues. Hence, Sagar was always under stress. She used to demand money from Sagar to purchase a vehicle for her brother and father.

A few days before the incident, Priti went to her parents. Sagar called her on the phone and her brother, mother and father abused Sagar and his father. Sagar committed suicide on June 18. A case was registered with Waluj MIDC police station.