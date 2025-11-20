Wild animals roam freely

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hyenas and a leopard have been roaming around Amnalner Vasti, Kaigaon for the past several days, leaving residents frightened. Responding to repeated calls from locals, the forest department installed a cage on Wednesday evening.

For eight to ten days, the animals have attacked domestic and wild animals in the Amnalner Vasti and old Lakhamapur riverside areas. Concerned citizens had been continuously appealing for action. A forest team inspected the area on Wednesday and placed a cage in a sugarcane field near the Amnalner Vasti–old Lakhamapur road. Forest ranger Anil Patil, forest guard Kisan Bahmnavat, and worker Ashok Gawli led the operation. Several villagers, including Shivaji Misal and Saddam Pathan, were present.