Wildlife Week celebrated at RZCW

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Zoology of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) celebrated the ‘World Wildlife Week recently.

The department has been organising the ‘Dr Salim Ali Lecture Series” for the last four years. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the inaugural ceremony of the series on October 1. The series ended on October 7.

Dr Kishor Pathak, Honorary Wildlife Warden, on ‘Biodiversity of Birds from Marathwada region, said that protection and restoration of wetlands and nesting habitats should be encouraged. He said that eco tourism also plays a vital role in conservation.

Ranjit Raut from Yogeshwari Mahavidyalaya Ambajogai, speaking on “Wildlife conservation in India: Need of an hour”, said that conservation is urgent because wildlife ensures zoological stability, supports agriculture through pollination and maintains the natural food chain.

Students actively participated and showcased their activity and concern for nature. Dr Vidya Pradhan, Ruhina Siddhiqui, Mehajabeean, and Dr Kehkasha Afreen took efforts to organise the programme.