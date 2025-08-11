Will 8 lakh vehicles be equipped with HSRP in four days?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deadline to install ‘High Security Registration Plates’ (HSRP) on all vehicles registered before April 2019 is August 15. However, 8 lakh vehicles in the district are yet to get these plates. This raises the question, how will these vehicles get the plates installed in the next four days?

Deadline for HSRP number plates

In February, an agency was appointed to fit HSRP number plates in the district. The deadline has already been extended twice. Now, vehicle owners are waiting to see if another extension will be granted. Earlier, the deadline to install HSRP plates was March 31, which was later extended to June 30. It has now been extended to August 15.

District has 12 lakh vehicles, only 3 lakh with HSRP

The district has 9.54 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Of these, only 1.26 lakh have been fitted with HSRP plates so far, while 2.14 lakh vehicles have registered for the plates.

Fine of ₹5,000 likely

If registration for these plates is not done, strict action will be taken after August 15. Vehicles without the plates could face fines of up to ₹5,000.

Demand for extension

Vehicle owners say they are getting very late appointment dates for fitting the plates. Hence, there is a growing demand for the deadline to be extended once again.

Registration, documents, and process

Vehicle owners must register for HSRP through the official website. For registration, the vehicle’s RC book, registration number, and chassis number are required. On the given appointment date, the vehicle must be brought to the designated center for the plate to be installed.