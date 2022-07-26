Will battery-operated buses ply on Ellora Caves by Aug 15?

Aurangabad, July 26:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has given the last ultimatum to the contractor, who would be operating and maintaining battery-operated buses, to start the bus service in full-fledged capacity by August 15 (on account of the 75th Independence Day of India) or else it would black list it, said the reliable sources.

The ASI plan is to operate 15 non-AC and five AC buses, of 7-15 seating capacity each, on the world heritage Ellora Caves complex spread on a 2.5 km area. The trial of two buses was held in April 2022.

The sources added, “The agency which has grabbed contract through Expression of Interest (EoI) has placed an order for 20 buses Gujarat-based company. The company, due to the demand for EVs from different places in the country, is running short of spare parts and other components required to assemble the buses and dispatch the deliveries. One month ago, the Gujarat company landed into trouble as all these spares are imported from China and the foreign company is unable to fulfil the supply against the demand due to technical issues faced by it in China. Sensing seriousness, a team of officials from Gujarat’s company had come to Aurangabad and brought the situation to the notice of ASI officials. However, weeks have passed to it, and the ASI authority by issuing a notice made it clear to the local contractor that it will not tolerate any excuses anymore and directed to start 14 bus service from August 15. The aim of introducing buses is to encourage tourists or visitors to explore the total site of the caves complex and develop an environment-friendly atmosphere in the vicinity of the site.”

The superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley was not available to comment on the issue and notice served by his office.

Delayed many times

The ASI invited the EoI and shortlisted the local contractor to operate the eco-friendly buses in November 2021 and the operation of buses was expected to start from January/February 2022. The ASI served notice to the contractor for delaying the launch of the service. In response to this, the contractor requested the ASI saying that he will introduce the buses when the situation will restore normalcy and the selling of entry tickets get started at the window (as there was entry through online tickets only). Later on, the circle was hoping that the buses will start plying in June, but again it was disheartened. Hence, the ASI gave the final call to the contractor, recently.

The scribe contacted the representative of the bus contractor to know his take on the whole issue. He answered the call and assured of calling back soon. Despite making repeated phone calls till late evening, there was no response from the other side.