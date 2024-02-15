Will make the administration dynamic and transparent

43rd Collector Dilip Swamy: All-day meeting session after assuming office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Top priority will be to make the administration of the district dynamic, transparent and sensitive. As the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, priority will be given to the election work, said newly appointed Collector Dilip Swami after assuming office on Thursday.

Swami took the charge from acting collector G Sreekanth. Swamy is the 43rd collector of the city. From 1956 to February 15, 2024, in all, 42 district collectors looked after the affairs of the district.

After assuming office, Swami held meetings with various departments all day long. He also held a meeting with union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He also held a review of the election department. Additional collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident deputy collector Prabodaya Mule, district planning officer Bharat Wayal, as well as the officials and staff of the collector office were present.

Priority for election work

While acknowledging the district's cultural richness and tourism potential, the administration currently prioritizes ensuring a smooth election process and addressing water scarcity concerns. Priority will be given to implement effective measures to mitigate water scarcity and alleviate its impact on the community. Furthermore, the administration emphasizes its commitment to transparency and responsiveness. The administration will strive to function dynamically and ensure clear communication with the public, eliminating any doubts about their actions, said collector Swamy.