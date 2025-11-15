Will the mayor’s post be reserved for an SC candidate?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation was established in 1982. The first general election was held in 1988 and the last election 2020. During this period, the post of mayor was reserved for all different category candidates except Scheduled Caste (SC). Hence, if the mayor’s post is not reserved for SC, in this year’s municipal election, we will file a petition in court, said the former corporator Krishna Bankar and Zakat Foundation’s assistant director Mohammad Waseem Sagar during a press conference on Friday.

Bankar said that the first municipal corporation election was held in 1988. In 1995, the mayor’s post was reserved for women. In 1997, it was reserved for scheduled tribes (ST). Between then and 2020, the post has been allotted to ST, OBC, and the General category. “The SC population in the city is nearly 4 lakh. Even then, the mayor’s position has never been reserved for the scheduled castes. This time, the mayor’s post must be reserved for SC,” he demanded.

He further said that elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are conducted through the prabhag system. Under this system, independents and smaller parties cannot easily get elected. He alleged that there is a conspiracy to keep the backward communities away from contesting elections.