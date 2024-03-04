Will union Home Minister declare BJP’s LS candidate?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The public meeting of union Home Minister Amit Shah who is considered Chanakya of BJP will be held at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground on the evening of March 5.

The Lok Sabha election bugle will be blown at Sanskriti Mandal. The excitement has reached its peak as to whether Home Minister Shah will announce BJP's candidate in this meeting. There are 12 clusters for the Lok Sabha election in the State.

During an exclusive interview with this newspaper given in February, Shah had said that they would win 42 LS seats in the State. This is his first public meeting in Marathwada after the interview. The Home Minister will stay in the city for the first time as the public meeting will be held for three LS Constituencies-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Ahmednagar districts. There is excitement as to what he would talk in the meeting.

Police have deployed heavy force for the security of Shah and other VIPs for the public meeting to be organised at the ground of Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal, Khadkeshwar.

BJP was insisting on holding the public meeting at the same ground where programmes of top leaders of the State and Country were held. BJP claimed that over 50,000 people will arrive for the meeting.

The district has got an honour of holding the first meeting in Marathwada and in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its organisations have started working with full strength for the event.

Meanwhile, BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar said that a maximum two or three leaders will speak at the event. Amit Shah will speak for 40 minutes. He will fly to Mumbai at 8.30 pm.

Is Shah’s meeting an indication of the BJP contesting the LS election here

It is becoming clear that BJP and Shinde Group-Sena are contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Constituency. Partners of Mahayuti hoping for the past few days that they will get a candidate for LS Constituency of the district.