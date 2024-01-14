Will you expand Cabinet for us? Ramdas Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti and the cabinet of the State Government was expanded. When will you expand the cabinet for us? questioned by Ramdas Athawale, union Minister of State for Social Justice.

Ramdas Athawale arrived on Saturday evening and took a night halt in view of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the name extension day of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ramdas Athawale demanded that at least one post of the minister should be given to the Republican Party of India in the cabinet expansion. He said that our party is not stubborn, harmonious and efficient.

“But, we are being ignored in the State. This is a serious question as to why our party is not getting a ministerial birth. Since our party is not in the cabinet, it is said that this government belongs to BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we want two seats in the State, one in Solapur or in Vidarbha along with Shirdi,” he asserted.

Ayodhya should also have Buddha Vihara

“Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya, this is a good thing. Now, a mosque will also be constructed. Space has been given for the mosque. Therefore, we are trying to build Buddha Vihara in Ayodhya. When excavations were done in Ayodhya, Buddha relics were found in it,” he said. But Athavale did not forget to say that they kept silent to avoid controversy.

No one breaks party

He said that Uddhav Thackeray said that BJP is the party that breaks alliances. “But, this is not true. Although my party is relatively small, no one has tried to break it. Those who are on the verge of end, get finished,” said Athawale. He said that no one broke Eknath Shinde.

“He (Shinde) was fed up with Thackeray and has come out on his own. The recent decision given by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar in a matter is legal,” he added. Party's State working president Baburao Kadam, vice president Daulat Kharat, Marathwada president Milind Shelke, Pappu Kagde from Yuva Republican and others were present at the briefing.