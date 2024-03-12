Winchester School celebrates International Women's Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The male members of the Winchester International English School organised a special event to honour all the female staff members as part of the International Women's Day celebrations. School director Dr Afsar Khan felicitated all the female staff members and explained the need of promoting education of girls in our society. Teacher Mohammad Binjaad delivered an English speech emphasizing the importance of women in our lives. Sarika Patil guided the students about the significance of why International Women's Day is celebrated. Maths teacher Rahim anchored the event. The efforts of the three female supervisors Maya Suradkar, Humaira Hashmi and Yasmeen Shaikh were applauded. Shaikh Zoheb proposed a vote of thanks.