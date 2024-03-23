Winchester School celebrates Science Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated National Science Day, paying tribute to Sir C V Raman. Students of grade 8 organised a programme. Hafsa Khan anchored the event which was led by a thought rendered by Ameera Khan. Zikra Siddiqui delivered a speech. Navera Mahin narrated a poem on science. A rapid quiz was conducted by Khadija Arifi. A skit Science Versus Superstition was presented by the boys. Supervisor Humaira Hashmi guided the students about the Importance of science in our lives.

School director Dr Afsar Khan appreciated the students and teachers for their initiative. Science heads Jyoti Mishra and Siddiqui Faruk conducted the successful event.