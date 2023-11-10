Winchester School observes Vigilance Awareness Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vigilance Awareness Day was observed at Winchester International English School, recently. Speeches on the topic ‘Say No to Corruption: Commit to the Nation’ were delivered in English, Hindi and Marathi by students Rida Ansari, Zaid Patel, and Arifi Khadija respectively. Poetry in Urdu was rendered by student Zikra Siddiqu. Slogans like ‘Limit your wants and needs as corruption is a result of your greed,’ ‘Refrain from the corruption for betterment of the nation,” were raised.

Director Dr Afsar Khan advised students to refrain from corrupt practices. Saba Anjum anchored the programme. Humaira Hashmi proposed a vote of thanks.