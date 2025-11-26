"Wings, not just runways" Industries demand from Chikalthana Airport

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City industries demand better connectivity to ensure smooth operations and remove hurdles for investors and businesses.

Despite its world-class infrastructure, Chikalthana Airport is failing the very industries it is meant to serve. With nearly Rs 1 lakh crore invested in greenfield projects like Shendra-Bidkin DMIC and backing from giants like Toyota Kirloskar, JSW, Ather, VinFast, and foreign investors, the city’s air connectivity remains a glaring bottleneck. The airport has poor domestic connectivity and no international flights. Stakeholders hope it will increase air connectivity and daily flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and other key destinations. Faster movement of people and goods will enable business travelers, entrepreneurs, and investors to visit the city with ease, encouraging partnerships and collaborations. Better connectivity is also expected to attract more tourists to explore Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s rich cultural heritage. Boost to local economy: Improved connectivity will generate jobs, create opportunities for locals, and stimulate economic growth. For companies deciding where to invest or expand, efficient air connectivity is a crucial factor. Currently, domestic flight options are limited, and the airport lacks air cargo facilities, which is a major constraint for trade. An airport isn't a gateway; it's a gatekeeper to failure.

---------------

Connectivity is urgently needed.

“Despite thousands of crores of foreign investment in Auric, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar still lacks regular domestic flights. CMIA is actively pursuing better connectivity, planning meetings with investing company CEOs and aviation sector leaders to address this urgent need.”

— Utsav Macchar, president, CMIA

----------------------

Flights are key to industry

“Flights play a critical role in the industrial ecosystem. Most job workers face daily struggles, and with the upcoming investment boom in CSN, better domestic connectivity is essential. Workers coming from southern states face significant challenges, making this improvement urgent.”

— Prashant Narwade, chairman, Marathwada Zone, CII

-----------

Exclusive insights

Limited domestic connectivity; wider routes needed

No cargo facility despite export potential.

International-standard infrastructure, but no flights.

Daily Bengaluru-Mumbai flights urgently required.

Amenities exist, but underutilised.