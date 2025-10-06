Winter session of PG exams announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct the winter session 2025 examinations of postgraduate courses beginning on November 24. The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) has already started the examination application form submission process through colleges for this session. The students of 33 PG and other courses will appear for the examinations at four districts-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv, which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

Box

Colleges need to submit different documents

While submitting the application form of the candidate to the university, the college should submit the affiliation of the college for the current academic year, an updated list of approved teachers, list of subjects. The letter of approval of the number of students approved by the Government and the university to the college, attach copies of certificates of various departments of the university (e.g. Student Welfare Board, NSS and Physical Education) along with the payment of various fees. Otherwise, the examination applications will not be accepted.

Box

Rs 500 per day fine for colleges

If the applications are submitted late and an excessive delay fee in the institutions which do not submit them to the university within the prescribed time, the college will be charged a penalty of Rs 500 per day and college’s Principal must give a written confirmation in this regard.

Biox

The names of the courses are as follows; PG traditional courses-M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW (I to IV semesters), B.J, MMCJ, Diploma in Pali and Buddhism (I Year), M.Com (E-Commerce), B Lib, M.Lib, MFA, PG Diploma in Drilling Technology, PG Diploma in Bio-Tech, PG Dip in Forensic Science and Digital Law, Management Science-DBM, DCA, BCM, MCM, MΡΜ, MCA, MBA (Regular and Part-time), MMS, Engineering and Technology- B E (first to final year), B Tech B and M Arch, M.Tech-Mechinical and Food Technology, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, ΜΕ, MCA, Education and Physical Education-B.Ed-general, B.Ed. (Special Education)-old and 1 year, M Ed (1 to IV semester), BP Ed-(I to IV Semester), ΒΡΕ-(1 to III Year), M PEd-(I to IV Semester)