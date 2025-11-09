Winter sets in; Temperature drops to 12.8°C

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city has been experiencing a steady rise in chill over the past week, with the minimum temperature dropping each day. On Sunday, November 9, residents felt the cold from early morning as the temperature dipped to 12.8°C, the lowest so far this season. With cool morning winds blowing, the onset of winter is clearly being felt, and morning walkers have started stepping out with warm clothes.

According to the Meteorological Department, changing weather patterns in North India are affecting conditions across the Marathwada region. Over the last few days, night temperatures have been steadily falling, while days remain dry and mildly sunny. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 30.4°C, and the minimum was 12.8°C. Because of this sudden drop, early morning traffic on the roads has reduced. Students heading to schools and colleges, as well as office-goers, have started using jackets and mufflers to keep warm.

Weather experts predict that the Marathwada region will continue to experience dry conditions for the next two to three days, though night temperatures may fall even further. The temperature is likely to drop further by mid-November.

Temperature falls by 10 degrees in a week

Around this time last year, the city’s temperature was comparatively higher, the maximum at 32°C and minimum at 18°C. This year, November has already recorded a sharp decline. On November 2, 2025, the maximum temperature was 32°C and minimum 22°C. By November 9, the maximum fell to 30.4°C and the minimum to 12.8°C, marking a drop of 10 degrees within a week.