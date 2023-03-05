With rise in mercury, rural areas may need to hire water service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rise in temperature has an impact on the storage level in various dams of the district. The city is being supplied after every six days, so, people have to shell out money to buy water through the tanker.

If the rise in temperature continues, rural will have to keep money ready to spend on the water.

Jayakwadi dam has a total 2171 MCM capacity while it has 1669 MCM (75 per cent) current storage. The medium projects have 205 MCM water while they have 112 MCM (55) storage. The current storage of small dams is 78 MCM (44 per cent) against a total capacity of 198 MCM.

There is a rise in temperature with the commencement of March month. But, there is a need to press tanker service for water supply currently in the district. If mercury keeps rising, the situation will be different.

100 tankers need arises

The tanker service started after April last year in some parts of Sillod and Kannad tehsil.

The administration believes that 100 tankers need for water supply until the rainy season begins this year.

Planning of admin

The Zilla Parishad collects all proposals about tanker service to supply water and takes a decision on the tehsil level. The current temperature is over 34-degree celsius. The administration made instructions considering water scarcity in the coming days.

Number of dams in district

The district has 114 water reservoirs including Jayakwadi (a big project), and 16 medium-level projects.

No demand yet

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey said that there is no demand for tanker service considering water scarcity.

“If there is a need in coming, the administration will make its arrangement,” he added.