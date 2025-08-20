Within 20 hours of husband’s death, ailing wife too passes away…

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just 20 hours after her husband’s demise, Asha Kamlesh Pingale (75), a retired administrative officer of Government Medical College and a resident of Sahas Society, Garkheda, passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Asha Pingale breathed her last at 8.30 am on Wednesday, August 20, while her husband, Kamlesh Pingale, had passed away due to a heart attack at 12.30 pm on Tuesday. Both had served as government EMPLOYEES during their careers.

The fact that the husband passed away on Ekadashi (an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar) and the wife on Dwadashi (the very next day) is being spoken of as a rare and divine coincidence by relatives and residents of Garkheda, who described them as a virtuous couple. The last rites were performed at Pratapnagar crematorium.