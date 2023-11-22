Witness assaulted with sword and iron rod

To prevent testimony in court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to prevent testimony in court regarding a case, a youth was attacked with a sword and a knife. The incident took place in the Katkat Gate area at 1 midnight on Monday. A case was registered against Syed Nazir Syed Riyazuddin, Sheikh Saddam Sheikh Imam (both of Katkat Gate), Sheikh Fayyaz (Padegaon) and a youth named Rehan in Jinsi police station.

Sheikh Harun Sheikh Salam (32, Katkat Gate) was seriously injured. According to police, Harun and the accused have an old dispute. On November 18, at 11.30 pm, the accused met Harun near the police colony and threatened him not to testify against them in the court. A case was then filed against the suspects in the Cidco police station.

Out of this anger, they met Harun again at the Katkat gate area at 1 am on Monday and attacked with an iron rod, sword. Harun was seriously injured in the attack. Hearing the screams, the locals rushed to the spot and the accused ran away. Harun is undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital. PSI Dnyaneshwar Shinde is further investigating the case.