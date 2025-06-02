Wockhardt Global shines with 100% results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Wockhardt Global School proved its academic excellence by achieving a 100% pass result in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–25.

A total of 20 students appeared for the examination, and each one cleared it with flying colours. The school toppers are: Aaryav Gupta (96%), Debarpan Banerjee (94.8%), Dhruv Gulve (94%), Arshia Rana (92.5%), and Tarang Bharti (90.6%). Principal Abhijit Dive congratulated the students, teachers, and parents for their collaborative efforts and emphasized the importance of consistent hard work, discipline, and a growth mindset.