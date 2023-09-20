Woman accidentally leaves Mangalsutra in dress while trying it on

Quick police action ensures recovery of Mangalsutra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an unusual incident, a woman accidentally left her mangalsutra in a dress she was trying on for size during a purchase. Fortunately, swift action by the Jawaharnagar police led to the recovery of the mangalsutra and the apprehension of the vendor within an hour, thanks to a phone payment trail following the woman's complaint.

According to police reports, three vendors hailing from Gujarat arrived in Pruthivirajnagar to sell clothing items on a Monday evening. Among the residents, Seema Vinayak Ingle decided to try on a dress offered by one of the vendors. While trying it on, she temporarily placed her mangalsutra, weighing 1 tola, in one of the dress pockets. However, upon deciding not to purchase the dress, she returned it to the vendor without retrieving her mangalsutra. The vendors subsequently left the area, unaware of the situation.

Shortly afterward, Seema realized her oversight and hurried to the Jawaharnagar police station to file a complaint. Police inspector Vyankatesh Kendre and assistant police inspector Dilip Chandan initiated an immediate search operation. Meanwhile, Seema’s friend had sent the payment for a dress to one of the vendors using Phonepay.

When the police attempted to contact the vendor via phone, there was no response. The police, with the assistance of the cyber police, traced the vendor's location to Shahgunj. The vendors were on the verge of leaving the city when they were apprehended by the police, and the missing mangalsutra was discovered in the dress. Constables Pravin Kapre, Balasaheb Bairagi, and other officers recovered the mangalsutra.