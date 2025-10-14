Woman approaches police over domestic harassment;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman approached the police after allegedly facing physical and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws, who reportedly pressured her to bring ₹2 lakh from her parents for business purposes. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case against six individuals.

According to the complaint filed by Sonali Sunil Magre (33), homemaker, resident of Ektanagar, Jatwada Road, Harsul, currently residing at Ranjangaon, the harassment occurred between May 20, 2023, and the present day.

The accused husband Sunil Magre, mother-in-law Jijabai, father-in-law Prakash, brother-in-law Anil, aunt-in-law Shashikala Jadhav, and sister-in-law Shalini Mokale allegedly conspired together to demand ₹2 lakh from the complainant’s parents, claiming it was needed for business.

During this period, they reportedly assaulted her, verbally abused her, and even deprived her of food at night before forcing her out of the house.

Police have registered an offence and initiated further investigation into the matter.