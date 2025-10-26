Woman assaulted, Gold necklace worth Rs 90,000 snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman from Tilaknagar in Sillod was brutally assaulted and injured by three women over a petty dispute. The accused also snatched a gold necklace worth Rs 90,000 from her neck. The Sillod City Police registered a case against the three accused around 9 pm on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Shruti Prakash Auti (age 25, resident of Tilaknagar, Sillod), the incident occurred on the night of October 25, around 8 pm, when she was chatting with her relatives at home. The accused Aditi Sahebrao Jethe, Rekha Sahebrao Jethe, and Aditi’s sister (all residents of Sillod) barged into her house and started beating her with slaps and punches. When Shruti’s mother intervened to stop the fight, the accused assaulted her as well.

During the scuffle, the accused damaged Shruti’s 2.5-tola gold mini-necklace worth about Rs 2.5 lakh. Later, while Shruti was on her way to the sub-district hospital after filing a complaint at the Sillod City Police Station, the accused intercepted her near the hospital, rammed a scooter into her, and hit her head against an electric pole, causing serious injuries. They then snatched her gold necklace worth approximately Rs 90,000 and fled.

Further investigation is being conducted by the Cidco city police.