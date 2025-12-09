Woman attacks husband over land transfer dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While her son was in jail in a murder case, a housewife, with the help of her two brothers, brutally beat up her husband in Shivajinagar at 8 pm, on December 7, to get the farm land in his name. She also threatened to kill him.

A case was registered against Rameshwar Ambarushi Kure, Pramod Kure and Kaushalya Kure at Pundaliknagar police station.

The injured has been identified as Siddheshwar Digambar Bhosale (45). He works as a driver with a businessman. His wife, Kaushalya, demanded that the farm land in Majalgaon be transferred to her name. While Siddheshwar was explaining to her, the argument escalated.

Kaushalya called Pramod and Rameshwar, the brothers. The trio beat up Siddheshwar at 8 pm in the presence of her daughter. They also hit him on his head.

Murder committed by son in 2020

A violent clash broke out between two groups over the snatching of a flag during a Jayanti procession in February 2020.Siddheshwar's son Rahul brutally murdered a young man named Shrikant Shinde with a knife in the incident. Rahul, his accomplice Navnath Shelke, and Chhotu alias Vijay Shivaji Vaidya were arrested. Since then, Rahul has been in Harsul jail.