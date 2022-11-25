Woman attempting self-immolation arrested

Aurangabad

A 50-year-old woman had threatened the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration to immolate herself if her son is not given a job. On Wednesday, the woman came to AMC headquarters at around 12 noon, and the police hiding there immediately arrested her. The woman has been identified as Hirabai Ashok Avhad.

According to AMC sources, Hirabai's father Asaram Hivrale worked as a sanitary worker in AMC between 1982 and 1996. She demanded that her son should be given the job in her father's place. The administration held a hearing in this matter and it was found that no documents of the service of Hiwarale were available. According to the Lad committee recommendations, in the matter of compassionate recruitment, the heir of the concerned employee has to apply for the job within one year after the retirement of the employee. However, there is no record of the retirement of Hiwarale with AMC, the sources said.