Woman beaten up at Chikalthana Airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a personal dispute, three persons including two women severely beat a 38-year-old woman at Chikalthana Airport on Tuesday evening. They also bite the left hand of the victim.

The victim had gone to see-off her mother and others at the airport on June 3 at 5 pm. Here, the accused Ramkisan Shankar Dahiphale (41), Reena Nivrutti Sarode (36) and Chanchal Nivrutti Sarode (26), all residents of Tanajinagar in Mukundwadi, picked a quarrel with her. They abused her and also beat by slapping. Besides, Reena and Chanchal bite the victim’s left hand. In this scuffle, the head and the face of the victim was harmed. She then went to the hospital and after treatment lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco police station against Ramkisan and two other women. Further investigation is on.