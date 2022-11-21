Woman beaten up in Jogeshwari

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked four persons for beating their relative woman in Jogeshwari area on Saturday.

Police said, complainant Sapna Bhuskar Bhosale (Jogeshwari) mentioned in her complainant that her married daughter left her husband and went to her relative Umya Bhosale's house in Jogeshwari. Hence, she informed about it to her son-in-law. When Umya and his family members knew about it, Umya Bhosale, Lalit, Mahila and Ratra Prakash came to her house at around 10 pm on Saturday. They severely beat her with sticks and she sustained severe head injuries. A case has been registered against the accused.