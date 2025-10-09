Woman beaten with kicks and rod while demanding rent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 39-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by her tenants while asking for pending rent and electricity bills. The incident occurred on the afternoon of the 8th in Nandanvan Colony.

The accused have been identified as Rachna Rahul Wagh, Rahul Wagh, Archana Rajendra Gavai, and Asha. When the woman inquired about the overdue rent, the accused created a ruckus, refusing to pay and threatening her, saying, “Do whatever you want.” As the woman tried to reason with them, Rachna and Archana grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. They verbally abused her while kicking her, and Rahul struck her on the head and back with a rod. The woman sustained serious injuries and received treatment at a hospital before filing a complaint with Dr. Vivek Jadhav, the officer in charge of Chhawani Police Station.