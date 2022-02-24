Woman commits suicide by consuming poison

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

A 29 years old woman committed suicide by consuming poison in Ranjangaon in Phulambri tehsil over the petty domestic dispute on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sheela Ramdas Kodke.

On Thursday afternoon, Sheela had a quarrel in the house. Later, her mother-in-law went to Pirbawada market and her husband to the farm. She consumed poison when no one was at home. After some time, the neighbours noticed it and admitted her to the rural hospital in Phulambri. The doctors declared her dead after the examination. The deceased has been survived by two daughters, mother-in-law and husband. A case has been registered in Vadod Bazar police station. Under the guidance of API Aarti Jadhav, PSI Sharad Pawar is further investigating the case.