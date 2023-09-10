Woman commits suicide in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Nimbhora in Kannad tehsil. The incident came to the fore on Sunday at around 5 am. The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Bhimreddy Palkol (Gogi, Karnataka).

Vijaya had come to her parental house from Karnataka to Nimbhora for Raksha Bandhan. However, she committed suicide on Sunday. She was immediately rushed to the primary health centre at Karanjkhed, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. The last rites were performed on her at Nimbhora in the afternoon. She is survived by her husband and two children.