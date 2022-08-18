Woman commits suicide in Yesgaon

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Yesgaon on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nirmala Santosh Avhad (35).

According to the police, Nirmala committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling by a saree on Wednesday night. None of her family members were present during the incident. Some neighbors noticed the incident and informed the Police Patil Walmiki Lagad. He then reported the matter to the Bazarsawangi police station.

Constable Navnath Kolhe, Dilip Bansod, Prakah Thokal and others reached the spot and admitted Nirmala to the Phulambri rural hospital in an unconscious state. The medical officer examined Nirmala and pronounced her dead. The cause of suicide has not been ascertained.