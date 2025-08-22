Woman complainant in rape case attacked near flyover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 39-year-old woman, who had accused Panvel Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Bharat Prabhakar Rathod, along with Vishal Rathod and Rahul Ambesange, of sexual assault, was attacked by unidentified men on Thursday night near Sangramnagar flyover.

On July 28, Mukundwadi police had booked the trio for rape following her complaint. Around 8 pm Thursday, while she was heading to a friend’s house, a car intercepted her on the service road. Three men stepped out; one grabbed her neck and hit her, while another slashed her right hand with a sharp weapon. The attackers allegedly abused her and threatened, “Withdraw the case against Bharat Rathod, Vishal Rathod, and Rahul Ambesange, or face death.” As locals gathered, they fled the spot. The woman lodged a complaint at Satara police station, and a case has been registered against unidentified men. She has further alleged that a state minister was behind the assault.