Woman critically injured in moped collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A routine walk to a temple turned tragic for 42-year-old Sumitra Bedge (Wadgaon), who was critically injured after being struck by a speeding moped in Bajajnagar.

The incident occurred recently when Raju Pawar, driving a moped (MH 15-FB 5698) recklessly, hit Sumitra from behind. She sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where her condition remains critical. Authorities are investigating the incident.