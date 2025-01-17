Woman critically injured in moped collision
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2025 10:15 PM2025-01-17T22:15:03+5:302025-01-17T22:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A routine walk to a temple turned tragic for 42-year-old Sumitra Bedge (Wadgaon), who was critically injured ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A routine walk to a temple turned tragic for 42-year-old Sumitra Bedge (Wadgaon), who was critically injured after being struck by a speeding moped in Bajajnagar.
The incident occurred recently when Raju Pawar, driving a moped (MH 15-FB 5698) recklessly, hit Sumitra from behind. She sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where her condition remains critical. Authorities are investigating the incident.