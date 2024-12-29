Woman deceives husband, marries another man

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman deceived her husband by marrying another man while still being married to him. The incident took place between 2020 and 2021 in Chapner (Teshil Kannad). The accused are Vaishali Deepak Salve (Chapaner) and her second husband Amar Sainath Dhaneshwar ( Dharavi, Mumbai). Based on a complaint filed by Deepak Baburao Salve (36, Ambedkarnagar), a case was registered at the Cidco police station on Saturday, following a court order.